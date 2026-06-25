Brazil, Morocco seal places in FIFA World Cup round of 32

Brazil's players celebrate after the match against Scotland in Group C match of Fifa World Cup 2026 at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US on June 24, 2026. — Reuters

Brazil capitalised on Scotland’s defensive weaknesses to book a place in the World Cup round of 32 on Wednesday, while South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil clinched first place in Group C after defeating Scotland 3-0 in Miami, topping the group on goal difference from second-placed Morocco, who secured their passage after battling to a 4-2 win over Haiti in Atlanta.

South Africa stunned South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to grab second place in Group A and set up a last 32 clash with Canada, who also made history by advancing in second place from Group B.

But Brazil's victory at the Hard Rock Stadium left Scotland on the brink of elimination, dampening the mood among the travelling hordes of the famous Tartan Army.

The Scots were left ruing a shaky defensive display as Brazil cruised to a comfortable win. Vinicius Junior scored twice for Brazil, pouncing on a horrendous blunder by Scott McKenna to fire the South Americans ahead in the seventh minute.

The Real Madrid striker then nodded in Brazil's second in first-half stoppage time before Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha added a third in the 60th minute.

Brazil's win also saw coach Carlo Ancelotti give veteran striker Neymar his first appearance of the tournament, the Selecao's all-time leading scorer coming on as a second-half substitute.

"We played as a collective and that's a good thing," a satisfied Ancelotti said afterwards. "There are many positive things, such as Neymar's appearance, which can help us."

Morocco also confirmed their progress to the World Cup last 32 but twice had to come from behind to get the better of plucky Haiti with a 4-2 win in an action-packed game on Wednesday and fell short of topping Brazil in the Group C standings.

Morocco finished level on seven points with the five-times world champions, who beat Scotland 3-0, but are runners-up on goal difference and will play the Group F winners, Netherlands, Japan or Sweden, on Monday in the first knockout round.

South Africa shocker

The biggest surprise of the day came in Monterrey where South Africa — who began the tournament with an abject 2-0 loss to Mexico — snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over South Korea, who had been favoured to progress.

Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute strike settled a cagey encounter as South Africa advanced after falling at the first hurdle in three previous trips to the World Cup.

"It's very difficult to explain how it feels — it's a fantastic experience," South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.

"We scored and then it was 20 minutes of heart beating and hoping the game should be finished as soon as possible."

South Africa will face World Cup co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday in the opening game of the knockout rounds.

The Canadians qualified for the second round for the first time in history as runners-up in Group B despite a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in Vancouver earlier Wednesday.

Canada claimed second place in Group B on goal difference ahead of third-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-1 winners over Qatar.

Bosnia were celebrating later Wednesday when Fifa confirmed they had qualified as one of the best of the eight third-placed teams, their four-point haul proving enough to send them through into the knockout stages for the first time.

In the day´s other game, Mexico — who had already secured top spot in Group A with two opening wins — completed their first round with a 100 percent record after romping past the Czech Republic 3-0 in the Estadio Azteca.

Mexico move on to a last-32 match in the same stadium on June 30 while the Czechs return home after finishing bottom of the group.

Mateo Chavez gave Mexico the lead in the 55th minute and Julian Quinones took advantage of disarray in the Czech defence six minutes later to extend the lead.

Alvaro Fidalgo completed a sparkling evening for the Mexicans as he smashed in a cross four minutes into added time.

Mexico even brought on goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as a second-half substitute, allowing the veteran to play in a sixth World Cup finals at the age of 40.