Omar Khalid makes history with Sindh Open Golf Championship win

Amateur golfer Omar Khalid Hussain poses with the trophy after winning the 2026 Sindh Open Golf Championship at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DACGC) in Karachi on July 12, 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: Amateur golfer Omar Khalid created history by becoming the first amateur player to win the overall Sindh Open Golf Championship title, finishing ahead of multiple professional players.

Khalid produced a superb performance over the 54-hole championship, finishing at seven-under par to top both the overall and amateur standings. His remarkable display saw him finish two strokes ahead of leading professional Minhaj Maqsood.

Despite missing out on the overall title, Maqsood emerged as the winner of the professional category with a score of five-under par, while Matloob Ahmed secured second place among the professionals at four-under par.

In the amateur category, Sharan Ali Khan finished second, while Syed Rayan Ahmed claimed third place.

The latest achievement adds to an already remarkable career for the young golfer, who has repeatedly broken new ground for Pakistan.

At the age of 16, Omar became the youngest player to win the Pakistan National Amateur Golf Championship before later rising to become the country's youngest-ever No. 1 amateur golfer.

His success has also extended beyond Pakistan. Omar remains the only Pakistani golfer to win a professional tournament in the United States after capturing the Fendrich Open title in Evansville, Indiana. He claimed the trophy with a 14-under-par aggregate over 36 holes, following outstanding rounds of 61 and 65.

Currently competing in NCAA Division I collegiate golf in the United States, Omar recently became the first Pakistani golfer to earn NCAA All-Conference honours after securing a podium finish at the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Men's Golf Championship in Illinois.

Following two successful seasons at the University of Evansville, he is set to join Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, this August after completing his transfer.

Omar's list of milestones also includes becoming the first and only Pakistani golfer to make the cut at a United States Golf Association (USGA) event, achieving the feat at the US Junior Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes, Oregon.

He also holds the record for the largest winning margin in the Faldo Series Pakistan, claiming the title by an extraordinary 40 strokes.

Internationally, Omar has recorded a fourth-place finish at the Qatar Open Golf Championship in Doha and has represented Pakistan at the Asian Games, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and the World Amateur Team Championship for the Eisenhower Trophy.