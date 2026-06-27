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India crush Pakistan 7-1 in second FIH Pro League clash

The 7-1 victory, which marked India's fourth in FIH Pro League, lifted them to seventh position with 17 points

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Published June 27, 2026

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Indian players expressing joy over the victory. — X@FIH_Hockey/File
Indian players expressing joy over the victory. — X@FIH_Hockey/File

LONDON: India produced another dominant display against Pakistan as they sealed a convincing 7-1 victory in their second FIH Pro League meeting at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Friday.

The victory marked India's second consecutive over their traditional rivals in the nine-team tournament as they won the first leg with a narrow 4-3 margin played at the same venue last week.

The recently-concluded blockbuster fixture, however, got off to a contrasting start as Pakistan secured an early lead in the first quarter when Abu Bakar Mahmood successfully converted the penalty corner in the 13th minute.

Pakistan's lead, however, lasted only around seven minutes as India scored the equaliser through Sukhjeet Singh in the 20th minute, while the advantage shifted into the latter's favour five minutes later as Harmanpreet Singh converted another penalty corner for the side.

The penultimate quarter saw India take control of the fixture by scoring four more goals through Hardik Singh, Jugraj Singh, Abhishek and Raj Kumar and thus went into the final quarter leading 6-1.

Dilpreet Singh further added to Pakistan's woes in the final quarter as he too successfully converted a penalty corner to bolster India's lead to 7-1, which remained intact until the final whistle.

For the unversed, the resounding 7-1 victory, which marked India's fourth in the FIH Pro League, lifted them to the seventh position with 17 points, pushing down Spain, who trail them by one point with a game in hand.

On the other hand, the outcome of the blockbuster fixture meant Pakistan succumbed to their 14th consecutive defeat in the nine-team tournament and thus remained at the bottom of the standings with zero points.

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