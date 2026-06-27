Pakistan end Women's T20 World Cup campaign with victory over Netherlands

Pakistan's Ayesha Zafar (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at the County Ground in Bristol on June 27, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

Ayesha Zafar produced a fine all-round display, scoring a crucial 32 and claiming three wickets, to guide Pakistan to a 37-run victory over Netherlands in their final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match at County Ground in Bristol, England, on Saturday.

Set to chase a modest 127-run target, Netherlands batting unit faltered and could yield 89 before getting bowled out in 18 overs.

Captain Babette de Leede waged a lone battle for Netherlands and top-scored with a cautious 30 off 41 deliveries, while right-handed opener Heather Siegers, who made a 16-ball 24 up the order, was the only other Dutch batter to amass double figures.

Ayesha and captain Fatima Sana co-led Pakistan's bowling charge with three wickets each, while Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Pakistan captain Fatima's decision to bat first proved beneficial as they accumulated 126/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of the second-wicket partnership between Ayesha and Feroza.

The Green Shirts, however, got off to a shaky start to their innings as they lost left-handed opener Muneeba (12) on the first delivery of the fourth over with just 15 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Ayesha joined Feroza in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together 79 runs for the second wicket at a brisk pace, laying the foundation for a big total.

Silver Siegers eventually broke the stand in the 14th over as she avenged Ayesha after being hit for a six on the first delivery. The right-handed batter walked back after scoring 32 off 29 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

With Ayesha's dismissal, Pakistan captain Fatima decided to promote herself and walked out to bat at No.4, but the move could not pay dividends as she could muster three before falling victim to Iris Zwilling in the 16th over.

Pakistan then suffered another setback in the next over as Eyman Fatima, making her maiden Women's T20 World Cup appearance, was sent back by Caroline de Lange after a six-ball duck.

Heather Siegers inflicted another blow to Pakistan's batting charge in the penultimate over by dismissing Iram Javed, who could make two off just five deliveries, while Zwilling struck again in the final over, removing Saira Jabeen (five).

Meanwhile, Feroza carried her bat all the way through and returned after top-scoring with an unbeaten 63 off 52 deliveries, laced with nine fours, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

Zwilling was the standout bowler for Netherlands as she took two wickets for 19 runs in her four overs, while Hannah Landheer, Heather, Silver and de Lange made one scalp apiece.