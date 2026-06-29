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Argentine footballer's family killed in Venezuela quakes: team

Lucas Trejo losses his wife and two children in powerful twin earthquakes

By
AFP
|

Published June 29, 2026

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Argentine football player Lucas Trejo poses in a family photo with his wife and children. — Instagram/@Lucastrejo
Argentine football player Lucas Trejo poses in a family photo with his wife and children. — Instagram/@Lucastrejo

The wife and two children of Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo have died after powerful twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, his team said on Sunday.

Trejo, who plays for Club Sport Maritimo La Guaira, a second-division team in Venezuela, had searched for his wife Yanina and children Aaron and Ainhoa in the rubble for three days before rescue workers recovered their bodies, US media reported.

"Club Sport Maritimo La Guaira deeply mourns the irreparable loss of our player's wife and children," the team said in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the family.

Trejo, 38, was at a team training camp in Caracas when the quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck on Wednesday evening, according to CNN.

He immediately returned to his home in La Guaira — the state worst hit by the disaster — to "a horrific scene," Trejo's brother-in-law Ricardo Ardiles told CNN.

"He found absolutely nothing of what the building itself had been," Ardiles said.

Nearly 1,500 people have died and tens of thousands are still unaccounted for, Venezuelan authorities said on Sunday.

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