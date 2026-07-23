Houston honours Pakistani-American with official 'Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Day'

Pakistani-American community leader receives award from Houston Mayor John Whitmire. — Reporter

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has praised the decades-long humanitarian work of Pakistani-American community leader Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, following his recent receipt of Pakistan's Sitara-e-Khidmat (Star of Service), one of the country's highest civilian honours.

Speaking at a recognition ceremony in Houston, Whitmire also announced that he intends to visit Pakistan during his second term as mayor to strengthen people-to-people ties and cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

The event, jointly organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston and the Houston Karachi Sister City Association, brought together members of the Pakistani-American community, business leaders and civic representatives to celebrate Sheikh's more than four decades of public service.

Whitmire thanked Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari for awarding Sheikh the Sitara-e-Khidmat in recognition of his humanitarian and community work. He said Sheikh had devoted the past 40 years to serving people regardless of background, describing his contribution as an example of civic leadership and public service.

Pakistani-American community leader addresses ceremony after receiving award. — Reporter

During the ceremony, the mayor presented an official City of Houston proclamation declaring July 21, 2026, as “Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Day.” The proclamation recognises Sheikh’s longstanding humanitarian initiatives, civic leadership and efforts to strengthen friendship and understanding between Pakistan and the United States.

Addressing the gathering, prominent Pakistani-American businessman Syed Javed Anwar said Sheikh had spent decades serving humanity without seeking recognition and described him as a deserving recipient of one of Pakistan's highest civilian honours.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston, Aftab Chaudhry, said Sheikh’s work in both the United States and Pakistan had become an example of community service, adding that the award was a source of pride not only for Sheikh but for the wider Pakistani-American community.

Accepting the recognition, Sheikh thanked the Government of Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari, the Consulate General of Pakistan, community members and the organisers of the event. He said the honour belonged not to him alone but to everyone who had supported his humanitarian work over the years.

“This award represents the collective efforts of our entire community,” Sheikh said. “Many individuals stood beside me — not only through financial support but by working with me at every stage of our humanitarian initiatives. Among them, Syed Javed Anwar has been one of the foremost supporters. This recognition belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me.”