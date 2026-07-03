India approves buying military equipment worth $5.46bn

The Indian Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2026. — Reuters

India does not disclose timeline for acquisitions.

New Delhi approves procurement of shipborne drones.

New Delhi's current defence budget stands at $85bn.



India on Friday approved the purchase of a range of military equipment for its defence forces worth $5.46 billion, including missiles, electronic warfare systems and Kamikaze drones.

The acquisition was approved "in-principle" by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) comprising top military officers and headed by the defence minister, according to a government statement.

The statement said the estimated cost of the deal would be about INR520 billion ($5.46 billion).

It did not specify the period over which the acquisitions would be made or whether the systems approved for purchase will be imported or domestically produced.

New Delhi over the last decade has sought to reduce its dependence on Russia, its traditional main supplier of military equipment, turning to other countries like the United States and France, as well as boosting domestic production.

The deal included the purchase of anti-drone and electronic warfare systems, medium range surface-to-air and portable anti-tank missiles and a "Jet Based Kamikaze Drone System" for the Indian army, the government said.

The DAC also approved the procurement of new naval mines, shipborne drones and a testing facility for strengthening maritime defence and boosting surveillance capabilities. India also planned to purchase a high-altitude unmanned aircraft platform for the air force, to be used for intelligence gathering and remote sensing.

New Delhi's current defence budget is $85 billion.

Meanwhile, India is also pushing to rapidly modernise its navy.

In December, New Delhi began ordering at least 75 ships and submarines, most of them built domestically.

Top officials earlier this year approved the purchase of $39 billion worth of defence equipment, including Rafale jets from France.