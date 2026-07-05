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At least eight shot, including four children, in New York: report

Police said recovered firearm at the scene but have not made any arrests, reports ABC

By
Reuters
|

Published July 05, 2026

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Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) watch a Black Lives Matter protest in Manhattan, New York City, US. — Reuters/File
Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) watch a Black Lives Matter protest in Manhattan, New York City, US. — Reuters/File

At least eight people, including four children, were shot and injured late on the US Independence Day holiday in New York City's Coney Island neighbourhood, ABC News said on Sunday, citing the New York City Police Department.

Officers from the NYPD responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:37pm (local time) on the Brooklyn neighbourhood's West 31st Street, the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News.

The injured included two men, two women, and four children — aged 14, 12, 7 and 6 — according to the news outlet.

It quoted the NYPD as saying all the victims had been transported to hospitals. Seven were in stable condition, it said, while a 21-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene but have not made any arrests, according to ABC.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Saturday marked the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

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