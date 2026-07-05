George, Charlotte, and Louis celebrate Princess Kate's cancer milestone

Kensington Palace shares new family portrait of the future queen

Princess Kate has shared a touching look back at one of the most meaningful moments of her recovery journey.

The Princess posted new family photos a week after successfully completing the National Three Peaks Challenge in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Princess of Wales wrote: “This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge.

A huge thank you to everybody who supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”

Among the newly released photographs, one captures an emotional moment as Kate stands with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wrapping her arms around her eldest son, George, while the siblings smile proudly beside her.

Another heartwarming image shows the entire family, including Prince William, the three children, Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother James Middleton, celebrating together at the finish line.

The photographs were taken after Kate completed the demanding endurance challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon within 24 hours.

Kate covered around 23 miles on foot and more than 10,000 feet of elevation during the challenge, becoming the first member of the British royal family to complete the feat.

The challenge held deep personal significance for Kate, who underwent cancer treatment at The Royal Marsden before announcing she was in remission in early 2025.

In her message, she explained that the trek was about more than physical endurance.

It was an opportunity to “explore life beyond diagnosis” while raising awareness of the emotional, psychological and spiritual impact of cancer.