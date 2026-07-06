Royal Family’s big plans during Prince Harry UK visit laid bare

Prince Harry was supposed touch down in his home country on Monday with his wife, Meghan, and their two children for a much-anticipated reunion between King Charles and his grandchildren.

Up until last week, it was confirmed that the family was visit with the monarch even putting Buckingham Palace accommodation as a generous offer. However, it all changed at the last-minute when RAVEC declined the request for police protection.

Moreover, King Charles is understood to not intervene in the security matter which has been a frustrating ordeal for Harry. He is reportedly “close to tears” over the situation but there is still hope that Archie and Lilibet could join him for the latter part of the visit.

Meanwhile, the Palace has been left “wary and weary” with the drama as Harry had not responded to the King’s offer, knowing full-well how meticulously the visits are scheduled.

According to DailyMail’s Rebecca English, the royals are keen to “shut out the noise” as Prince Harry lands in the UK.

King Charles has several private audiences and meetings scheduled which he will not be making changes to in an event Harry plans to meet. Moreover, senior working royals have around 30 duties lined up in the royal diary for the week and Harry will head back to the US on Saturday.

Almost all senior working royals will be busy, including Prince William and Princess Kate, which suggests that there could be no family reunion taking place for the Sussexes.