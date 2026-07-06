Princess Kate steps in as Harry drama takes toll on William: 'Get a grip'

The Prince and Princess of Wales appear to have sprung into action as the Duke of Sussex seemed to have finally accepted the King Charles’s offer to stay at Buckingham Palace at the last-minute.

Prince William and Princess Kate are unlikely to meet Prince Harry in the duration that he would be in the UK for the ‘one-year-to-go’ event in preparation of Birmingham Invictus Games.

Given that William and Harry are still estranged, Catherine has issued an “ultimatum” to her husband, who seems to be losing his mind over the Sussex security fiasco.

Prince William is furious with his brother and Kate has tried everything to soothe him, sources revealed Woman’s Day magazine.

“She’s listened, she’s sympathised, she’s encouraged him to talk it through, and nothing seems to work,” the insider shared. “She’s at the point where she doesn’t know what else to do to help so she’s resorting to a bit of tough love and ordering him to snap out of it.”

Kate, who overcame one of her toughest life battles going through cancer recovery, “feels happier than ever in a long time” and wants that same positive energy for William.

Hence, she has urged him to “get a grip and stop letting all this stress dictate his mood”. Catherine is urging him to take action to get out of this “horrible headspace” and has suggested “committing to a serious exercise regime”.

The future Queen has realised that William’s mood is affecting the people around him, so if Harry is seemingly getting on his nerves, he should just sweat it out of his system.