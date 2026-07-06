 
Geo News

Princess Kate steps in as Harry drama takes toll on William: 'Get a grip'

Princess Kate takes action for Prince William and Prince Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 06, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Princess Kate steps in as Harry drama takes toll on William: Get a grip
Princess Kate steps in as Harry drama takes toll on William: 'Get a grip'

The Prince and Princess of Wales appear to have sprung into action as the Duke of Sussex seemed to have finally accepted the King Charles’s offer to stay at Buckingham Palace at the last-minute.

Prince William and Princess Kate are unlikely to meet Prince Harry in the duration that he would be in the UK for the ‘one-year-to-go’ event in preparation of Birmingham Invictus Games.

Given that William and Harry are still estranged, Catherine has issued an “ultimatum” to her husband, who seems to be losing his mind over the Sussex security fiasco.

Prince William is furious with his brother and Kate has tried everything to soothe him, sources revealed Woman’s Day magazine.

“She’s listened, she’s sympathised, she’s encouraged him to talk it through, and nothing seems to work,” the insider shared. “She’s at the point where she doesn’t know what else to do to help so she’s resorting to a bit of tough love and ordering him to snap out of it.”

Kate, who overcame one of her toughest life battles going through cancer recovery, “feels happier than ever in a long time” and wants that same positive energy for William.

Hence, she has urged him to “get a grip and stop letting all this stress dictate his mood”. Catherine is urging him to take action to get out of this “horrible headspace” and has suggested “committing to a serious exercise regime”.

The future Queen has realised that William’s mood is affecting the people around him, so if Harry is seemingly getting on his nerves, he should just sweat it out of his system.

Royal Family's big plans during Prince Harry UK visit laid bare
Royal Family's big plans during Prince Harry UK visit laid bare
King Charles delivers brutal blow to Prince Harry: 'No last-minute changes'
King Charles delivers brutal blow to Prince Harry: 'No last-minute changes'
Prince William shares exciting message as Prince Harry arrives
Prince William shares exciting message as Prince Harry arrives
James Middleton reveals secret promise made to Kate during cancer battle
James Middleton reveals secret promise made to Kate during cancer battle
King Frederik brings his longtime tennis mentor to Wimbledon
King Frederik brings his longtime tennis mentor to Wimbledon
George, Charlotte, and Louis celebrate Princess Kate's cancer milestone
George, Charlotte, and Louis celebrate Princess Kate's cancer milestone
Lady Louise Windsor sparks emotional comparisons to Queen Elizabeth after graduation
Lady Louise Windsor sparks emotional comparisons to Queen Elizabeth after graduation
Princess Kate celebrates breakthrough in mission to give babies stronger voice
Princess Kate celebrates breakthrough in mission to give babies stronger voice