Prince William's reaction to Harry's security, reunion laid bare

Despite their estrangement, Prince William would never think or wish for his brother to face security threats, it comes amid uncertainty about Harriys' security in th UK.

The future monarch even wants every necessary measure taken to ensure the Duke of Sussex and his family's safety during his UK visit.

A source, close to the Prince of Wales, claimed: "William has endured great pain amid his estrangement from Harry, yet he continues to care deeply for his brother’s safety despite their differences on several issues."

"He has always chosen to avoid anything that could cause further harm," the source said.

Dismissing suggestions that William is standing in the way of Harry’s return to the Palace, they went on: "His priority, even now, is protecting family."

"As future monarch, he would not compromise his credibility by derailig the peace process," they added.

There areports and claims that Harry is at center of fears about his security.

Harry, 41, is expected to travel from California to London and Birmingham on July 6, Monday, to promote the 2027 Invictus Games.

Harry's latest visit comes after he lost his legal challenge over taxpayer-funded armed police protection for himself and his family while in Britain.

A source close to the duke claims, "The central issue has always been the level of threat Harry and his family face, not the position he now holds within the royal family."