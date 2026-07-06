Harry Styles sister Gemma recalls emotional onstage moment with baby brother

Harry Styles’ sister Gemma Styles is recalling the emotional moment her baby brother invited her to share the massive stage.

On Saturday, July 4, the former One Direction star brought his elder sister on stage during the final night of his record-breaking Together, Together residency at Wembley Stadium.

During the emotional surprise appearance, she congratulated her younger sibling on his historic 12-night run at the London venue and thanked the audience for their decade of support.

Following the special night, Gemma took to her Instagram to share some personal details from the heartfelt siblings’ moment.

“Impossible to express in a short speech what it’s like to watch @harrystyles complete his record breaking 12 night run in such spectacular fashion…” she captioned a collection of photos of the brother-sister duo, playfully adding, “not least because my legs were like jelly and I had to keep pausing to breathe.”

“But as @mollyjane_x said before I went on - we don’t often get the chance to be brave for the people we love,” the Golden singer's sister continued. “Imagine doing 12 unbelievable shows and then watching your big sister experience a full existential crisis at speaking for one minute.”

She went on, writing, “Honoured to be asked… and truly just glad I didn’t pass out. Love you H! #togethertogether”

Among other photos, the post included an adorable snapshot as the pair was captured warmly embracing each other in front of the packed crowd.

During the historic closing performance, which secured the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker a record for the longest residency by a musician at the venue, Gemma joined him on stage to deliver an emotional speech.

She praised him for his character, celebrated the community surrounding him, and thanked the crowd for supporting him since his early days.