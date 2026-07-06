Netanyahu urges US not to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkiye

US President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, December 29, 2025. — Reuters

Netanyahu says it would be mistake for Washington.

Says Erdogan "calls openly for the annihilation of Israel".

Trump last month promised to make Erdogan "very happy".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday urged the United States not to sell its F-35 fighter jets or components to Turkiye, arguing it would "upset the power balance" in the region.

US President Donald Trump travels later Monday to Ankara for a NATO summit, and his visit could be seen by the Turks as an opportunity to secure acquisition of dozens of jet engines and potential readmission to the F-35 fighter jet programme.

The Israeli prime minister however warned that it would be a mistake for Washington to reward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom Netanyahu said "calls openly for the annihilation of Israel," with advanced military technology.

"I don’t think they should be given F-35s or the engines for their fighter jets, because that’ll upset the power balance in the Middle East, which is ultimately guaranteed by Israeli air superiority and also by, I think, by America’s posture in the Middle East," Netanyahu told Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends."

Last month, Trump promised to make Erdogan "very happy" when asked about Turkey looking to secure F110 jet engines and regaining access to the F-35 programme.

Analysts say Turkey wants to secure the new engines for use in its flagship KAAN stealth fighter project, as Ankara seeks to join the exclusive club of nations producing fifth-generation combat aircraft, notably the United States, China and Russia.

In 2017 however, Turkey acquired a Russian S-400 missile defense system, a move that infuriated Washington, which expelled Turkey from the F-35 program in 2019.

Netanyahu also reiterated that he remains a close ally to Trump, despite hiccups in their relationship in recent weeks over the Iran war.

"We are the best of allies," the Israeli leader said. "My relationship with the president is fine."