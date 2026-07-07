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Explosions heard in Damascus during France president visit, says security source

Roads were sealed off and security measures were implemented after the blast

By
Reuters
|

Published July 07, 2026

Emergency personnel work as smoke and fire rise at the site where explosive devices blew up near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was meant to be staying, in Damascus, Syria, in this screengrab obtained from a video, July 7, 2026. — Reuters
Emergency personnel work as smoke and fire rise at the site where explosive devices blew up near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was meant to be staying, in Damascus, Syria, in this screengrab obtained from a video, July 7, 2026. — Reuters 

DAMASCUS: Explosive devices blew up on Tuesday in Syria's capital Damascus near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was meant to be staying, a security source said.

Roads were sealed off and security measures were implemented after the blast.

A Reuters witness heard explosions in the vicinity and smoke was seen rising.

Macron is first major EU leader to visit Damascus since Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

— This is a developing story and is being updated with additional details.

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