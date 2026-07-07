Explosions heard in Damascus during France president visit, says security source

Published July 07, 2026
DAMASCUS: Explosive devices blew up on Tuesday in Syria's capital Damascus near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was meant to be staying, a security source said.
Roads were sealed off and security measures were implemented after the blast.
A Reuters witness heard explosions in the vicinity and smoke was seen rising.
Macron is first major EU leader to visit Damascus since Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was toppled.
— This is a developing story and is being updated with additional details.