Crowds bid farewell to Khamenei in Iranian holy city of Qom

Mourners attend a prayer for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was martyred on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Jamkaran Mosque, in Qom, Iran, July 7, 2026. — Reuters

Khamenei will be buried on Thursday in his hometown, Mashhad.

Four relatives martyred in airstrike also honoured along with Khamenei.

Funeral events scheduled to continue in Iraq before final burial.



Thousands of people took to the streets on Tuesday in the Iranian holy city of Qom during a fourth day of marathon funeral proceedings for late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The remains of Khamenei, who was martyred in late February on the first day of the US–Israeli war against Iran, are lying in state at the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom.

Aerial footage broadcast by state television showed the streets of Qom – home to about 1.5 million people – packed with mourners.

A prayer service was held inside the mosque by Abdollah Javadi–Amoli.

The massive crowd at the service chanted in unison, "death to America", a rallying cry frequently heard at official gatherings in Iran.

Mourners attend a prayer for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was martyred on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Jamkaran Mosque, in Qom, Iran, July 7, 2026. — Reuters

Other television footage showed mourners, including clerics, paying their respects at the coffins of Khamenei and four relatives martyred alongside him, including a granddaughter reportedly only 14 months old.

A procession then followed with a truck carrying the bodies towards the mausoleum of Fatima Masooma, the sister of Imam Reza, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The previous day, a lengthy funeral procession in Tehran drew huge crowds, with authorities keen to project an image of strength and unity following the war.

Mourners attend a prayer for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was martyred on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Jamkaran Mosque, in Qom, Iran, July 7, 2026. — Reuters

Iranian officials have said he was wounded in the airstrike that assassinated his father and it remains unknown if he will appear for the ceremonies.

Another funeral procession is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in neighbouring Iraq.

Iranians flooded the streets of the capital in an event comparable to the 1989 funeral of Khamenei’s predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic.

Mourners attend a prayer for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was martyred on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Jamkaran Mosque, in Qom, Iran, July 7, 2026. — Reuters

But so far in the ceremonies there has been no sign of Khamenei’s successor and son Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since his appointment in early March.

The final burial of Khamenei, who ruled Iran for over three decades until his death at the age of 86, will take place on Thursday in his hometown of Mashhad, a holy city in the northeast of the country.