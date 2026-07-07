Queen Camilla gives surprise to Harry with warm wish for Archie, Lilibet

Has Queen Camilla’s stance changed about Prince Harry despite his public ‘attacks’ on her? Well, it seems so.

The Duke of Sussex is in his homeland, the United Kingdom, to take part in Invictus Games promotional events. Earlier, it was planned that the former working royal bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

But, due to security concerns and royal accommodations chaos, Harry arrived in the UK solo.

Royal expert Katie Nicholls claimed that Queen Camilla was ‘willing’ to be in a meeting involving King Charles, Harry and the little Sussexes.

On The Royals Uncensored podcast, royal expert Katie Nicholls said: "I’m told that the Queen is also very willing to meet them.”

She added, "I was speaking to a source close to her this week, wondering if she might not be present because of the frankly horrific things Harry has said about Camilla in Spare.”

However, Katie left surprised knowing that Camilla “wants to see those step grandchildren” if the meeting takes place.

In past, Prince Harry has been taken several digs at his stepmother for being the “other woman” in his father, King Charles and mother, Princess Diana’s marriage.