Saudi Arabia launches 'Package Visa' combining flights, hotels and tourist entry in one booking

Promotional image for the Package Visa. — X/@Saudi_MT

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched the pilot phase of its Package Visa, a new digital initiative that allows international tourists to obtain a visa as part of a complete travel package, combining flights, accommodation and visa processing in a single integrated booking.

The initiative is currently being rolled out through certified travel and tourism service providers across selected international markets ahead of a broader global launch, officials announced.

The new system significantly reduces the steps required to plan a trip to the Kingdom. Instead of navigating separate platforms for flights, accommodation, and entry permits, eligible travelers can now book their entire itinerary through a single, integrated process.

The platform also allows users to seamlessly add event tickets, local activities, and tourism experiences to their bookings.

"As Saudi's tourism sector continues to grow at pace, Package Visa reflects our commitment to making travel to Saudi more seamless for visitors," said Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism.

"By integrating visa issuance with travel bookings, we are simplifying the visitor journey and creating a more connected travel experience.

This initiative also strengthens collaboration across the tourism ecosystem and supports Saudi's position as an increasingly accessible global destination," he added.

This digital integration builds upon the Kingdom's broader strategy to eliminate travel barriers and drive economic diversification through tourism. Following the previous rollouts of the tourist e-Visa, Visa on Arrival, and the Stopover Transit Visa, Saudi Arabia experienced an unprecedented tourism boom, welcoming more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025.

For the global travel trade, the initiative opens up new avenues to design highly competitive itineraries, streamline consumer logistics, and encourage extended stays.

To maintain service quality and traveler security, the Package Visa facility is exclusively restricted to qualified travel operators that maintain strict service benchmarks and provide round-the-clock customer support.