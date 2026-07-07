Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston viral photos spark ‘crazy’ MCU fan fictions

Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston's viral photos from the 2026 Wimbledon Championships sparked a flood of wild Marvel Cinematic Universe fan fiction online.

The interesting wave of crazy theories and meme started after the Loki star surprised fans at the international tennis match by hopping over a row of stadium seats just to sit directly next to The Amazing Spider-Man star and his girlfriend Monica Barbaro.

Looking stylish in a light blue outfit with long hair, Andrew, 42, stood between the row of green seats, to help Tom, who was clad in a dark navy pinstripe suit, white shirt, tie, and sunglasses.

The Social Network actor politely offered his hand to the 45-year-old actor, who stepped over or the seats.

People in the background watched and recorded the moment on their phones, as the two heartthrobs held hands for balancing.

Images and videos of the two Marvel actors interacting, whispering, and sitting together instantly went viral.

MCU fans immediately began joking that this was a real-world, unofficial crossover ahead of the much-anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars.

The upcoming film is heavily rumoured to feature major multiversal variants, including the return of Andrew and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men alongside Tom Holland.

The running joke on Twitter/X and TikTok is that "Loki and Spider-Man are meeting up in secret to plan Secret Wars.”

Some are even brewing up a comedic and dramatic story that the actors' real-life hangouts are written as a cover-up for Loki and Spider-Man breaking the timeline or preparing for the events of Secret Wars.