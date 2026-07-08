Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling to find fairytale ending

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not slowed down since moving to the US six year ago to start a new life together after stepping down as senior working royals.

The Sussexes are still struggling to find their fairytale ending even after several attempts to win over Americans with deals they had signed with video, audio giants.

They allegedly tried to convince Britons of their narrative, highlighting their royal life publicly.

Now, sources claim that Harry is fed up of lonliness. His isolation is said to be beginning to affect the Duke's health as the couple are also reportedly spending more and more time apart.

The insider says, "Their lives have drifted onto completely different tracks."

They went on to explain the situation between the Sussexes, saying: "It started two years ago when they made the conscious decision to go in their own directions with their work – but that has gradually expanded to the point where it’s become impossible to deny that they are now living very separate lives much of the time."

There are several claims annd reports that Meghan is focused on building her business empire, while Harry often seems to be operating in an entirely different world.

The source claimed, "Meghan could easily have attended the basketball game, but she came up with the same old excuses about needing to take care of the kids and focus on work."

Previously, some Harry's pals have also increasingly struggled with feelings of isolation since settling in the United States.

There were also claims that several of the couple's celebrity friendships have reportedly ‘cooled’ since their 2018 wedding, including relationships with Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and David and Victoria Beckham.

According to recent reports, Harry hoped his forthcoming visit to Britain for the Invictus Games One Year To Go event would create an opportunity for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with King Charles at Balmoral, where Harry enjoyed many childhood summers.

It was previously reported that the trip was expected to involve the whole family, and reports last week indicated that Archie and Lilibet would be travelling to the UK as well.

However, the insider claims Meghan has been extremely hesitant about making the journey.

The insider shares, ‘Meghan still has reservations about bringing the children over and it’s caused rows. She wanted to know that every possible precaution has been taken before she agrees to a trip."

Haar wnats his children to make memories with their grandfather.

However the inseder rejected tha claims of divorc, saying: "No one is suggesting the marriage is over, but there’s no denying that their relationship looks very different these days. They’re spending a huge amount of time on separate schedules in separate cities. It’s become almost the new normal for them to be apart."