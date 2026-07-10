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Pregnant Holly Ramsay says she feels ‘truly pampered' after relaxing massage

Holly announced her pregnancy alongside a snap of herself and Adam, with her growing bump

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

Holly took to Instagram and shared she was treated to the most insane gifted massage.
Holly took to Instagram and shared she was treated to the 'most insane' gifted massage.

Holly Ramsay continued to share her pregnancy joy as she enjoyed a relaxing massage on Thursday ahead of welcoming her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

In a sweet post shared by the 26-year-old influencer, Holly and her husband, Adam Peaty, revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in December.

As she nears her due date, Holly took to Instagram and shared she was treated to the 'most insane' gifted massage.

She wrote: 'Today I had the most insane pregnancy massage with @ruubyapp. SO needed and felt truly pampered'.

Holly recently gushed that she 'can't wait to see her husband become a girl dad' in a sweet Father's Day post. Adam has a son George, five, with his ex Eirianedd Munro.

Just days after revealing their joyful news, Holly wrote: 'Happy Father's Day ARP you are the best dad ever and I can't wait to see you as a girl dad. Our little lady & George are so lucky to have you x we love you so much'.

Holly announced her pregnancy alongside a snap of herself and Adam, with her growing bump on display in a Calvin Klein bralet.

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