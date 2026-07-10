 
Geo News

Man nearly sucked out of 'detached' window on Ryanair flight

A piece from one of aircraft's engines damaged window during flight, reports Greek media

By
AFP
|

Published July 10, 2026

A Ryanair aircraft flies in the air in northern France on September 27, 2018. — Reuters
A Ryanair aircraft flies in the air in northern France on September 27, 2018. — Reuters

A man was nearly sucked out the window of a Ryanair flight when it "detached" mid-air en route to Germany, with other passengers pulling him back inside, witnesses and officials said on Friday.

The passenger, described as a tourist from Serbia on a flight from Thessaloniki in Greece to Memmingen in Germany, has been hospitalised with friction burns but was otherwise in good condition, authorities said.

"Most of us had fallen asleep, we had closed our eyes. There was a noise, like a tyre bursting," a fellow passenger told Radio Thessaloniki.

"We immediately realised there had been a decompression. There were screams... for a moment I thought someone had accidentally opened the emergency door," the woman said.

"The masks dropped and there was a strong smell. The head and shoulders of one passenger were outside the window. Fortunately, he hadn't taken off his seat belt."

Other passengers near the man helped to pull him in, she said.

Greek media reported the incident had occurred over North Macedonia, and said the window had been broken by a piece of debris that detached from one of the plane's engines.

Ryanair in a statement said the flight "returned to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff when a passenger window detached during the flight. The aircraft landed normally and the passengers returned to the terminal."

A replacement aircraft was made available to transport the remaining passengers to Memmingen, the Irish carrier said.

Make us preferred on Google
Iran buries Khamenei as Gulf tensions again escalate
Iran buries Khamenei as Gulf tensions again escalate
China factory fire kills at least 28 people: state media
China factory fire kills at least 28 people: state media
Turkiye's Erdogan gives Nato leaders revolver conundrum after summit
Turkiye's Erdogan gives Nato leaders revolver conundrum after summit
Heatwave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, says RKI
Heatwave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, says RKI
‘Exclusively peaceful purposes': India clinches pact for Australian uranium supply
‘Exclusively peaceful purposes': India clinches pact for Australian uranium supply
India opposition party alleges vendetta after account freeze
India opposition party alleges vendetta after account freeze
US military carries out fresh strikes on Iran, prompting Iran attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain
US military carries out fresh strikes on Iran, prompting Iran attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain
Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 3,811 as govt seeks frozen funds
Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 3,811 as govt seeks frozen funds