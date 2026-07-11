Music industry launches AI-generated content labels

A robot plays music at the Hong Kong InnoEx 2026, Robot and AI Fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. — AFP

Several major music industry organisations on Friday unveiled a labeling system for content created with generative artificial intelligence (AI) that they would like to see widely adopted.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the voluntary labels alongside six other organisations, including the Grammys and SAG-AFTRA.

"Fans want to know whether and how generative AI has been used," the chief executives of IFPI and RIAA said in a prepared statement. "These labels will provide an immediately understandable and easily scalable approach to transparency."

They unveiled two labels. The first would indicate music that is primarily "AI-generated" — cases where artificial intelligence "was used to generate the entirety or the primary portion of the creative elements of the recording."

This includes tracks generated "entirely" from AI prompts, as well as lead vocals and "key" instrumentals tracks that are AI-generated, according to a statement.

The second label applies to "AI-assisted" music which are still "created substantially by humans and expresses human creativity" but contain "some expressive elements" that were generated with AI.

However, humans must perform the lead vocals and primary instrumental tracks.

This voluntary labeling system is designed for "broad, global adoption," including on streaming services.

Music streaming site Deezer systematically flags AI-generated tracks, which the company recently said appears in close to half of new uploads. In June, it launched an "AI music detector" which it said is 99.8% accurate.

Earlier this year, an Apple Music executive told Billboard that more than one-third of new uploads were entirely created with AI.

In April, Spotify launched a "Verified by Spotify" label to signal that users can "trust the authenticity" of an artist, and last year the company announced new efforts to support AI disclosure and combat impersonation.

Spotify declined to comment on Friday. Apple Music and the Digital Media Association didn't respond to requests for comment.