Here's how to prevent Meta from using your Instagram images for AI

Meta AI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. — Reuters

Meta has introduced its new Muse Image AI generator across Instagram, Meta AI and WhatsApp, allowing users to create AI-generated images and apply new visual effects to Instagram Stories.

The update adds 30 new Story effects, including one that mimics the look of a disposable camera, while a redesigned image editor lets users preview effects before applying them.

However, the rollout has also raised privacy concerns. Public Instagram accounts are automatically opted in to allow Muse Image to create AI-generated images based on users' public photos. Anyone can tag a public Instagram profile in a prompt and use Meta AI to generate an image using that person's likeness.

Users who want to disable the feature can do so through Instagram's settings. Open the app, go to Profile > Menu > Sharing and reuse, then turn off "Allow people to create with and reuse your content" for both posts and reels.

According to Instagram's Help Centre, users are not notified if their content is remixed using Meta AI. In addition, disabling the setting does not remove AI-generated images that have already been created.

The feature has drawn criticism on social media platforms, with many users objecting to public accounts being enrolled by default and expressing concerns over privacy and misuse of their images.