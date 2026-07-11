Kate Middleton makes delightful appearance after Archie, Lilibet update

Kate Middleton makes delightful announcement after Archie, Lilibet update

Princess Kate, who's fully returning to public life after winning her cancer battle, has delighted fans with her latest move after receiving heartwarming update on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Princess of Wales returned to Wimbledon to attend the ladies’ singles final on Saturday.

Catherine made a solo appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for day 13 of the championships.

Kate, 44, looked exquisite wearing a stylish red dress. The radiant royal was seen waving at the crowds, as her brunette locks spread out behind her.

The mesmerisng news comes after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet finally met their grandfather King Charles in the UK during Harry's trip for Invictus Games event.

Meghan Markle and Queen Camilla were also present during the hearwarming reunion.

Prince William's wife, who is patron of the All England Club, was alll smiles as she attended the Centre Court match between Czech players Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova.

The princess, 44, will present the trophy to the winner of the final on day 13 of the championships, assisted by All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton.

Kate will be accompanied by club chairwoman Deborah Jevans and Lawn Tennis Association president Roy Colabawalla.

The princess attended the grand slam during its first week, where she watched Briton Arthur Fery play his second-round match against Otto Virtanen, where she sat with Ms Jevans and former British tennis number one Tim Henman.

Kate Middleton Takes Her Seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the Women’s Final

The Princess of Wales traditionally awards the Wimbledon winner with their trophy in her royal role.