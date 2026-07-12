Princess Kate hints at Prince Louis royal role as George set for next stage

Princess Kate and Prince William will be sending off their eldest son, Prince George to boarding school this September.

The future monarch will also be turning 13 next week which will officially begin his royal training, and it will have an impact on his two siblings including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales stepped out on Saturday at Centre Court to watch the women's singles final before presenting the winner’s trophy.

While Catherine was there, she had an interaction with an 18-year-old court services team member Jenna Fontanilla, to whom she revealed a special detail about her youngest son Louis.

The little prince has been inquiring about becoming a ball boy and how much hard work needs to go in the role.

“She told me about how Louis was asking her about how to become a ball boy, and we were talking about how much hard work it is to be on court and how we work alongside the ball kids, and it’s just so lovely,” Jenna shared.

“The conversation was just so lovely. She’s a people’s princess, everyone says she’s one of the people, and I love it.”

This discussion resonate with the claims previously made about the Waleses that they will give Charlotte and Louis to have the option to opt out of being working members of the family. They could be free to pursue the careers they want.

Even though they would be the future monarch's siblings, William and Kate want to avoid that 'spare' ordeal that happened with Harry. They are mindful of their children's needs and treat them fairly to make sure there are no hard feelings between siblings.