Robert Pattinson gets ultimate Batman surprise at ‘The Odyssey’ premiere

Batman followed Robert Pattinson all the way from Gotham City to India.

The Twilight star was left stunned at The Odyssey event as he didn’t expect to see the caped crusader watching over his new premiere.

Expected to celebrate the arrival The Odyssey, Suki Waterhouse’s longtime partner ended up having an unexpected reunion with one of his most famous on-screen personas.

While arriving at the Mumbai premiere of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic film held at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai, someone asked Pattinson to notice something unusual perched on a nearby rooftop.

Looking up in surprise, The Drama actor spotted a towering Batman statue overlooking the event. Clearly caught off guard, he couldn't hide his reaction, simply asking, "How did that happen??"

The spontaneous moment quickly amused fans, who enjoyed seeing the Mickey 17 actor’s genuine surprise.

Although the premiere over the weekend was focused on The Odyssey, the unexpected Batman display briefly stole the spotlight, creating a lighthearted moment during the glamorous event.

The Mumbai premiere brought together the cast and filmmakers behind Nolan's highly anticipated adaptation of The Odyssey.

The film has generated significant excitement ahead of its release, with fans eager to see Nolan's take on the legendary Greek epic, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon and more.

For Pattinson, 40, however, the Batman statue served as a reminder of the role that reintroduced him to audiences as a blockbuster leading man.

He portrayed Bruce Wayne in The Batman (2022), earning praise for his darker, more detective-focused portrayal of Gotham's iconic vigilante.