NBA legend turns down Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding invite

Charles Barkley opened up about why he skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, despite being invited.



The former NBA player said that he appreciated the invitation but decided the event simply was not for him.

Speaking on Philadelphia 97.5 The Fanatic, Barkley explained that he normally stays away from weddings and funerals.

He said he politely declined because he thought such a huge celebration would be "a crap show."

"I don't go to weddings or funerals. But I did get an invite, and I politely declined because I thought it was going to be a crap show," he added.

Barkley also made it clear there are no hard feelings, while praising both Travis and his brother Jason Kelce and said he was thankful to be invited.

"I love Travis and Jason, and I've only met Taylor one time," he said. "I just want to hang out and play golf, and I don't want to dress up and all that other stuff. But I appreciate the invitation; it was pretty special."

His comments quickly caught fans' attention online as some Taylor Swift fans felt his words came across as disrespectful, with one writing that it was "very rude."

Another said, "This is not the flex he thinks it is."

The wedding took place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, with around 1,100 guests attending the celebration.