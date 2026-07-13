Argentina, England clash over Falkland Islands ahead of World Cup semi final

England is all set to face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. The two countries' politicians are now exchanging blows over a territorial dispute over which both have fought a bloody war in 1982.

England Prime Minister Keir Starmer has responded to the comments made by Argentinian Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno about the Falkland Island, a disputed territory currently controlled by the United Kingdom.

In an article for La Nacion, the Argentinian politician described the island’s population as “artificially implanted,” while effectively rejecting the 2013 voting and calling for his country not to fall for the “referendum trap.”

It is pertinent to note that in the 2013 referendum, the people of Falkland voted in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.

Quirno declared Britain to be an occupying colonial power while claiming sovereignty over Falkland Islands.

Responding to the comment, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said that the Island’s population’s right to self-determination is paramount for the UK, adding, “They have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory.”

The two countries had fought a war over the island when Argentina invaded the territory but was forced to surrender after suffering heavy losses.