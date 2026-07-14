PSX extends losses as oil spike, Middle East tensions rattle investors

A trader monitors share prices at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi, April 8, 2026. — INP

Stocks extended losses on Tuesday, as a sharp rise in global oil prices and fresh uncertainty over the Middle East conflict kept investors under pressure.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index touched an intraday low of 174,615.03, down 5,312.01 points, or 2.95%, from the previous close of 179,927.04. Its intraday high stood at 178,112.04, still down 1,815 points, or 1.01%.

Ismail Iqbal Securities Chief Executive Officer Ahfaz Mustafa told Geo.tv that: "Markets are reacting to a sharp rise in oil prices and the new uncertainty that has developed in the Middle East conflict and oil prices."

"Result season is also around the corner, which will help determine market direction," Mustafa said.

Oil prices rose nearly 3% on Tuesday to their highest level in four weeks as the United States reimposed its naval blockade of Iran and both countries stepped up attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, heightening uncertainty over energy flows.

Brent crude futures were last up $1.50, or 1.8%, at $84.80 per barrel at 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.70, or 2.2%, to $79.84 a barrel.

Both contracts earlier rose more than $2 a barrel before paring some gains. Brent had surged 9.6% in the previous session, its biggest daily gain since May 2020.

The US military carried out a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran on Monday, while US President Donald Trump reinstated a blockade of Iranian shipping and proposed charging a 20% fee to guard the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid the strikes, two United Arab Emirates tankers were hit by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters, the UAE Ministry of Defence said on Monday. One Indian crew member was killed and eight others were wounded.

Shipping data on Monday also showed the number of tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz fell in the past day to the lowest level in two months.

Regional markets also weakened on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7% after a volatile start, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8% and S&P 500 e-mini futures eased 0.3%.

Markets were also rattled by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said the US central bank may need to raise interest rates “in the near term” if inflation remains well above its 2% target.

US inflation data was due later on Tuesday, adding to investor caution.

The renewed hostilities also weighed on Wall Street overnight, where the S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%, as oil futures surged more than 9%.

Tuesday's pressure followed a sharp decline in the previous session. The PSX closed lower on Monday as the KSE-100 Index plunged 2,314.73 points, or 1.27%, to settle at 179,927.04, with heavy selling seen across the board.