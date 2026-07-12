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Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further expand economic, energy cooperation

Both sides decide to maintain close coordination on matters of mutual interest to advance cooperation in key sectors

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Published July 12, 2026

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb meets his Saudi counterpart Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan on July 12, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab
Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb meets his Saudi counterpart Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan on July 12, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab 
  • Aurangzeb, Awais Leghari meet Saudi finance minister.  
  • Meeting focused on enhancing Pak-Saudi economic partnership.
  • Both sides agreed to coordinate closely on mutual interests.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to broadening cooperation in the energy sector and agreed to further strengthen bilateral economic ties.

The resolve came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan.

The meeting focused on enhancing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia economic partnership and expanding collaboration in the energy sector.

The two sides also agreed to continue consultations and maintain close coordination on matters of mutual interest to advance cooperation in key sectors.

The ministers expressed satisfaction over the growing partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and reiterated their resolve to further deepen economic and energy cooperation through sustained engagement and close bilateral coordination.

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