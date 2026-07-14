Tom Holland gets humbled by Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland

Even Hollywood's biggest stars don’t always get recognised

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom Holland admitted he once tried to grab dinner with Erling Haaland after spotting him at the Monaco Grand Prix.

However the footballer superstar left him on read because he seemingly had no idea who Holland was.

The Spider-Man actor laughed off the awkward moment, calling it "exactly the type of humbling experience that's important for actors."

A clip from Jimmy Fallon’s show surfaced on social media in which the host put the English star on the spot asking, "You DM'd Erling Haaland and he didn't respond to you? He doesn't watch movies, so he thought that he was a random person. Now, tell us the truth.”

“Yes,” the Brand New Day superhero confirmed it, adding, “And I'll tell you what, that is the... that is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors.”

“You know, I was like, I'll text him, I'll take him to dinner. Not even a response,” the 30-year-old’s narration burst the audience into laughter. “Not an excuse, not I'm busy tonight, I'm playing football, nada”

Fallon asked when did he decide to do that to which Holland recalled he spotted the Manchester City striker at a hospitality suite across from him while watching Lewis Hamilton race, “I just thought I'd shoot my shot.”

“if he's watching, would you still have dinner with him?" the host asked, to which the No Way Home actor replied, “I don't think he would have dinner with me after the other day.”

“Yeah. He's probably hurting a little bit,” Fallon agreed, referring to Haaland's FIFA World Cup campaign coming to an end at the quarterfinal stage after Norway were defeated 2-1 by England in Miami.

Moreover, Holland and Fallon raved over Haaland calling him an "absolute legend."