Hudson Williams lost his cool during Paris Fashion Week

Hudson Williams flares up at alleged autograph dealers

Hudson Williams lost his cool during a tense confrontation on the streets of Paris.

The Heated Rivalry star appeared visibly frustrated as he attempted to set a stack of photos on fire during confrontations with men, who followed him to his temporary residence during the Paris Fashion Week.

Viral videos from the July 11 incident, circulating on social media, captured the actor confiscating a folder of his own photos from the alleged autograph dealers, throwing away a marker, and even attempting to burn the photos with a lighter.

The incident reportedly took place when the Shane Holder-famed actor was in France for a fashion event.

As the 25-year-old stepped out of a black van, two men approached him carrying a paper bag filled with his photos and asked him to sign them.

Instead of stopping for autographs, he sternly rebuked the group of men tracking his movements and accusing them of crossing personal boundaries.

"You just followed me to my residence," the irritated actor said as the men repeatedly apologized.

Rejecting their apologies, he responded, "No f***ing sorry. You can't do this. This is really weird."

The Kelowna, British Columbia -born artist called the group "creepy" and insisted they were "not fans," claiming they had followed him on a bike.

Members of his team, carrying bags and pulling suitcases, stepped in to calm him down and urged him to leave the situation behind.

As the confrontation continued, another bystander intervened, arguing that the group was "just asking for your signature," while members of Williams' team motioned for everyone to back away and tried to prevent the situation from escalating further.

At one point, the Crave original series hero threw the photos aside before a team member picked them up and returned them to the men, again asking them to leave.