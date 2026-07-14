Lewis Hamilton wows Kim Kardashian with new stunt: Watch

Lewis Hamilton is proving to Kim Kardashian that his talents extend far beyond the racetrack.

After dominating the race circuits, the seven-time Formula 1 champion continues to impress the Kardashians star by mastering the water.

He had the SKIMS founder looking genuinely amazed after nailing a stunning stunt during a recent splashy outing.

On Monday, July 13, ESPNF1 reposted a video originally from the racing icon showing him barefoot wakeboarding and smoothly landing a 360 spin on a lake, with on-screen text highlighting the trick.

After the legendary racer successfully pulled off a slick 360-degree spin, the camera panned towards his girlfriend, who reacted with surprise and excitement from the sidelines

The reality TV star covered her mouth with both of her hands in amazement before cheering him on as he celebrated the successful run.

“You did it!,” she shouted, hyping up her new flame as they enjoy a day out at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Reportedly, the pair enjoyed a day at a lakeside vacation spot alongside Kim's children, whom she shares with her former husband Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye.

For the 4th of July getaway, they all stayed at a lake house. The 45-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared photos and clips from the trip on social media.