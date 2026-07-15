Anne Hathaway reveals nickname of new baby

Anne Hathaway calls new baby a 'buzzer beater'

Anne Hathaway shared the playful nickname her family has given to her unborn child.

The Devil Wears Prada star, who is pregnant with her third baby with husband Adam Shulman, appeared in an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, aired on Monday, July 13.

During the episode Seth Meyers congratulated her on expanding her family, saying, “You're already having quite a year on the big screen. but It seems like you're having a better year in real life.”

“You must be very excited about adding a third to the brood,” he added to which The Idea of You star got honest about her third pregnancy.

“It's amazing. I mean, we were... Knew what we were doing. But we were so shocked it worked,” she shared.

“But, no, we were just...” the Oscar winner continued. “We were so shocked it went this way. So we're calling this one our buzzer beater.”

“You got it in. You got it in right at the buzzer,” the host emphasized.

For the unversed, a buzzer beater is a successful shot in basketball that leaves the player's hands just before time expires on the game clock and goes into the basket as the horn or buzzer sounds.

Additionally, Hathaway, 43, who is currently busy with The Odyssey promotions, shares sons Jonathan (born in 2016) and Jack (born in 2019) with her husband of 14 years.