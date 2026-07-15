Timothée Chalamet fanboys over Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Even Hollywood heartthrobs have their star-struck moments.

Timothee Chalamet is used to being the ones fans gush over but at a recent World Cup clash, the Oscar nominee found himself on the other side of the excitement.

On Tuesday, July 14, France vs Spain played the semi-final match at Dallas Stadium (also known as AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as part of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Later in the day a brief clip from behind the stage surfaced over social media capturing the Marty Supreme star’s delightful encounter with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

A post from the French actor’s fan account @timotheenation shared a 10-second video of Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend meeting the blonde girl group.

Handheld footage filmed him smiling and interacting closely with the cheerleaders in uniform as they laugh, touch his back, shake pom poms, and pose together in an indoor stadium area.

The Dune actor said “I’m star-struck” during the interaction with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as highlighted in the fan post and video.

The moment fits ongoing celebrity sightings at US-hosted World Cup matches in Dallas, where the iconic cheer squad, known from their Netflix docuseries, reverses typical fan-celebrity dynamics with A Complete Unknown actor.

For the unversed, Spain defeated France 2-0; the game coincided with Bastille Day and drew significant celebrity attendance, including Chalamet, 30, his father, David Beckham and more.