Tom Holland highlights Batman beats Spider-Man in one way

Tom Holland admitted that Batman has one edge over Spider-Man.

During a red carpet appearance at The Odyssey premiere in New York City on Tuesday, July 14, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star revealed that one thing that the caped crusader has over the web-slinger.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured a short ET interview clip of Zendaya’s husband being asked “what Batman has over Spider-Man,” to which he replies "nothing" except for the disparity in their fortune.

“I’d say nothing,” he said before taking a thoughtful pause and facial expressions, “he has more money than spiderman. that’s about it to be honest.”

Holland's humorous, loyal defense of Spider-Man delivered a response to the superhero comparison questions.

The clip is from the ongoing promotional press tour for Holland and Zendaya’s upcoming film directed by Christopher Nolan.

Nolan’s epic film The Odyssey is set to release in theaters worldwide on July 17, with early preview screenings starting as early as 2 p.m. on July 16.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meanwhile, is set to hit the theaters on July 31.