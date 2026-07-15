England vs Argentina: How did football's fiercest rivalry begin? Know every detail here

England is set to clash with Lionel Messi led Argentina at Atlanta Stadium today, Wednesday, July 15, in a much-anticipated clash of the FIFA World Cup.

Three Lions have qualified for the semi-final after defeating Norway 2-1 on July 12.

The England vs. Argentina clash is arguably considered the fiercest rivalry of the soccer world.

Let’s trace some modern-day roots of how this rival has evolved over the years since the famous Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal in quarter-final game against Three Lions.

The victory proved instrumental in leading Argentina to lift the World Cup of 1986.

Since that clash, both teams have engaged in multiple controversies.

The looming showdown between Three Lions and Argentina serves as the painful past of the Falklands and Malvinas War.

For context, the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas War was a short conflict occurred between Argentina and the UK over the control of two remote British-controlled territories in the South Atlantic, known as the Falkland Islands and South Georgia.

This rivalry saw a peak flashpoint when Argentina superstar Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal in 1986.

Since that clash, both teams have engaged in multiple controversies.

The most recent came in the 1998 World Cup clash, when Argentina won a penalty shootout after David Beckham was awarded a red-card for kicking Argentina’s Diego Simeone.

The very first soccer clubs were introduced by the British during the 19th century when railway engineers, landowners and investors made their marks in Argentina as a ruling elite.

There are two historic episodes that define the Anglo-Argentine relations: the British invasions of the Silver River (1806-07) and the Flakland Islands conflict of 1833.

The former ended in military loss while the latter established permanent British rule over the islands.

So in this context, the Argentina-England games fueled fever-pitch buzz.

What’s kickoff time for England vs. Argentina match?

The match between Three Lions and Argentina is set to start at 10 p.m. BST on July 15, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium, Georgia.