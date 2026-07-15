Zendaya lands in controversy after wearing 3,000 year old artefacts as jewellery

Zendaya’s recent jewellery choice at The Odyssey event in London has caused massive backlash online.

The 29-year-old actress wore earrings made with ancient gold discs believed to be between 2,000 and 3,000 years old.

The historical pieces were placed into a modern design with gold and diamonds by London jeweller Glenn Spiro.

While many people loved Zendaya’s look, others questioned if real ancient objects should be turned into luxury jewellery or not.

Archaeology creator Dr. Z also raised concerns about where the gold pieces came from.

“We know nothing else about their provenance, meaning their journey from their homeland, which is probably Iran,” she said, adding, “They were acquired by his son by means undisclosed.”

Dr. Z also criticised the idea of using real artefacts instead of copies.

“These artifacts are likely looted from Iran, and they are gracing the ears of an American actress from a country that just bombed Iran,” she argued.

She, however, said that using genuine historical pieces can turn cultural history into “a commodity stolen for the elite.”

The Dr went on to described the practice as “class signaling” and “fetishizing the past.”

The earrings are now part of Barron London’s private collection.

The controversy, moreover, moved attention away from Zendaya’s fashion and started a bigger discussion about who should own ancient objects.