India's 'Cockroach' party announces hunger strike amid activist Wangchuk's worsening health

Sonam Wangchuk, an Indian education reformer, who has been on hunger strike, rests on stage during a sit-in protest called by CJP demanding the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 14, 2026. — Reuters

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent Indian social activist and education reformer, is in "extremely critical" condition and under "round-the-clock medical supervision" as his hunger strike entered its 18th consecutive day, India Today reported on Wednesday.

Wangchuk has been on hunger strike in central Delhi since June 28 in solidarity with the founder of India's youth Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who is staging a sit-in demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over the leaks in May that affected millions of students, a rare show of defiance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

Wangchuk has lost more than eight kilograms since beginning the strike, the publication added.

Meanwhile, the CJP announced a one-day hunger strike on July 16 in solidarity with Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike against examination irregularities and NEET paper leak.

In a X post, the party says: “Tomorrow, July 16th join us for 1-day mass hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the students of this country.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and is in "immense pain".

Several senior opposition leaders also called on Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Akhilesh Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, has said on X: "His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies a commitment to humanity and the environment that is as profound as his commitment to democracy."

Earlier in the day, a plea was filed in the Delhi high court seeking to force-feed activist Wangchuk and shift the activist to a government hospital

According to the petition, Wangchuk's condition has worsened significantly, and he could lose his life within two days if the hunger strike continues. It urged the court to intervene immediately, arguing that saving his life is of paramount importance.

The petition argued that the authorities should shift Wangchuk to a government hospital and, if necessary, administer a medically supervised liquid diet containing essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals to prevent his condition from worsening. It maintained that such intervention, even if carried out against his wishes, was necessary to preserve his life.

CJP describes itself as representing "the lazy, the unemployed, and the chronically correct". Its rapid online rise reflects frustrations among young Indians, who are estimated to make up more than half the country's 1.42 billion population.

India's unemployment rate was 3.1% in 2025 for people aged 15 and above, government data showed, but nearly 10% among those aged 15 to 29, rising to 13.6% in urban areas.

Young people have also been angered by the question paper leaks, which led to the cancellation of a medical college examination taken by 2.3 million candidates. It was eventually held last month.



— With additional input from Reuters.