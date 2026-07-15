Who does AI think will win England vs Argentina semi-final?

England and Argentina are set to clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta and we asked AI chatbots to predict the winner of the high-voltage game.

Even the machines couldn’t agree on a single winner and Grok, ChatGPT, Meta AI and Claude predicted different winners for today’s match.

When OpenAI’s ChatGPT received the query, it didn't even try and answer in one word: Argentina, without providing any stats and reasoning.

Claude, Anthropic's chatbot, gave the exact same one-word answer when asked directly: Argentina. Also no explanation offered, just a flat pick.

Elon Musk-owned xAI’s Grok didn’t shy away from suggesting England as potential winner of today’s game. It went a step ahead and predicted the Harry Kane-led English team beating Spain in the final to lift the trophy.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta AI picked England on paper, pointing to Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both sitting on six goals this tournament and Thomas Tuchel's side still unbeaten. After throwing some stats, Meta AI’s real prediction 1-1 level and then penalties.

The semi-final is not without its controversies as FIFA’s pick for “Messi favourite referee” to officiate the game has generated a lot of buzz on social media.