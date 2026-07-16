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Tom Holland gets Erling Haaland's response after humbling experience

Erling Haaland gets back to Tom Holland after viral 'ghosting' video

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Published July 16, 2026

Tom Holland gets Erling Haalands response after humbling experience
Tom Holland gets Erling Haaland's response after humbling experience

Tom Holland recently confessed his humbling experience at the hands of Erling Haaland, who seemingly ignored his invitation to hang out, but the football star has finally responded to the actor.

In the comments section of a video clip posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Norwegian athlete wrote, "Dinner invitation accepted. A little late, just name the place!" with a nervous laughter emoji.

The response quickly went viral on social media as fans congratulated Holland on getting the response after being ghosted in the DMs.

Sharing the comment on X, one social media user wrote, "PLS IM CTYINGGG."

While another added, "Never too late two legend to meet up," and "Haaland finally knows who Tom Holland is," chimed in a third.

Someone penned, "the duo that I never thought I needed."

It all started when Fallon asked the Spider-Man star "You DM'd Erling Haaland and he didn't respond to you? He doesn't watch movies, so he thought that he was a random person. Now, tell us the truth.”

“Yes,” the Uncharted actor confirmed it, adding, “And I'll tell you what, that is the... that is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors.”

“You know, I was like, I'll text him, I'll take him to dinner. Not even a response,” the 30-year-old’s narration burst the audience into laughter. “Not an excuse, not I'm busy tonight, I'm playing football, nada.”

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