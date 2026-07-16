Steph Curry goes public with new pitch to lure LeBron James to Warriors

Amid the free agency period, the NBA world is eyeing it to see where LeBron James will land for his 24th NBA season.

Steph Curry’s remarks have sparked buzz online after he hinted that LeBron James might end up signing with the Golden State Warriors, “the right way.”

Curry appeared on the breakfast show Good Morning America on July 15 and revealed his pitch in a live broadcast.

“The Bay, we know how to win, it’s beautiful weather, great golf, and I know he’s into that.”

“The USA experience that we had, the battles that we’ve had over the years, we just know how to play basketball and I think that he would enjoy just the idea of what it means to finish your career the right way,” Curry continued.

Earlier, an NBA insider Shams Charania had also pointed to the Warriors as one of the three teams that King James has locked in for his 24th season, with the decision possibly coming anytime soon this week.

King James last month informed the L.A. Lakers of his decision not to be interested in the upcoming NBA season and said he is looking to play somewhere else.