King Charles and Queen Camilla meet people behind Dorset's vital charities

King Charles and Queen Camilla ended their visit to Blandford with a warm walkabout, spending time with well-wishers who had waited for hours in the summer heat for the chance to meet the royal couple.

Crowds lined the streets as the couple stopped to shake hands, accept flowers and chat with members of the public after a day of engagements in Dorset.

Among those waiting was Jay Stokes, 25, who met the King as a representative of the 100 & First Foundation supporting marginalised young people.

Recalling the moment, he said: "Meeting the King was incredible. It didn't feel real when he walked through the door and reached out to shake my hand – my heart was beating out of my chest."

The visit also gave local organisations the opportunity to speak directly with the King and Queen about issues affecting their communities.

Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick described meeting the royal couple as an unforgettable experience.

"I've been a fan of the Royal Family since I was a little boy, so to meet them here in Dorset is just brilliant," he said.

Sidwick said he was able to discuss the impact of domestic abuse across Dorset and explain the work being carried out by the Soroptimists, including a guide he helped sponsor that provides victims with information on accessing support and legal advice.

"What really stood out was how genuinely interested they were in what you had to say," he said.

"There was a real buzz in the room as well - people were so excited before they arrived, and you could see organisations of all sizes coming together to support the community."

Earlier in the day, the King and Queen visited the Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery in Blandford St Mary, where a specially named bottle of "ALE TO THE KING" was displayed as part of the royal visit.

Palace has shared a cheerful video from their visit to Dorset, writing: "A joy to meet so many Dorset locals at Blandford Forum Town Hall and Corn Exchange!"

According to the Palace, the King and Queen were introduced to organisations carrying out a wide range of charitable work across Dorset.