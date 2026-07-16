US unveils 'invisible' drone that could change future of warfare: Here’s how it works

Scientists from Northwestern University have unveiled "invisible drones” that could potentially change the future warfare scenario. The weapon named “Phantom Twist” spins so fast that it become invisible to human eye and can easily sneak up on the enemy.

Developers of the drone revealed that though the machine isn’t completely invisible; but when it spins 25 times per second, it becomes too fast for a human eye to catch easily and is 10 times less visible than a conventional quadcopter.

Experts stated that its “ghostly smudge,” makes it seamlessly blend into the background.

Lead developer Michael Rubenstein said: “Other competitive products have tried hiding drones by making them look like their surroundings. Instead, we asked whether we could design the drone itself around the way humans perceive motion.”

He added that only a few people have explored the idea of low visibility through persistent motion.

Phantom twist was designed with an automated system, researchers used a computer to generate 20,000 configurations and then artificial intelligence was used to test different arrangements of the component and ultimately one design meeting all the criteria was finalised.

There are certain limitations to the drone. Though, it is less visible but makes a significant noise, making itself easily noticeable.

Netizens quickly linked the drone’s design to UFO with one user commenting on Daily Mail’s story, “Explains some of the UFO sightings. Military testing experimental drones and aircraft.”