Iran launches fresh attacks after sixth day of US strikes

Smoke rises following a strike at an unknown location during what the US military says is its latest wave of strikes on Iran, hitting "Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defence sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," in this still image taken from handout video released July 16, 2026.— Reuters

Iran strikes US facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait early Friday.

US targets Iran's military site near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island.

Qatar's interior ministry says shrapnel injured a child in Doha.

Iran said it launched fresh attacks on US facilities in the Gulf on Friday after ​a sixth consecutive night of US strikes on Iranian military facilities, as last month's truce descended into daily attacks and counterattacks.

The US ‌military said it completed another night of strikes on Iran "to further degrade Iranian military capabilities", including on Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas, home to Iran's largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities.

"US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defence sites, military logistics infrastructure, ​and maritime capabilities," the US Central Command said in a statement.

Iran has fired missiles and drones at US military bases in neighbouring states, including an ​air base in Jordan.

In the early hours of Friday, Iran's military said it had attacked US facilities in Bahrain and ⁠Kuwait. Several explosion-like sounds were heard in the Qatari capital Doha, according to a witness, and the Ministry of the Interior said a child was injured by ​shrapnel.

Iranian media reported that five bridges were hit in the latest round of US strikes, as well as the train station in coastal Bandar Khamir and Iranshahr Airport ​in southeastern Iran.

Seven people were killed in US attacks on bridges in Bandar Khamir, a port city in southern Iran, state news agency IRNA reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Shipping halted again in Strait of Hormuz

The escalation has once again largely halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important shipping route for oil and gas, pushing up global energy prices.

Tehran ​resumed its blockade of the strait, and Washington again blocked Iranian ports from Wednesday.

Iran has signalled it could prod its Houthi allies in Yemen to close another key ​strait: the Bab al-Mandeb at the mouth of the Red Sea, sources told Reuters, if Washington attacks Iran's infrastructure.

Iran keeps grip on Strait

Iran wants all ships using the Strait of ​Hormuz to travel through a channel close to its shores, and intends to charge passage fees at the end of ​a 60-day negotiation period ⁠set in last month's memorandum.

Washington had encouraged ships to use an alternative route to the south, along the Omani coast.

US forces said their airstrikes have hit military targets along the coast to cripple Iran's ability to control the strait. Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said on Thursday this would not work because Iran could strike the ⁠strait from ​anywhere on its territory.

Trump has not ruled out the possibility of using ground forces, including to seize ​Kharg Island, the site of Iran's main oil export terminal. He has repeated threats to hit Iranian power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran resumes negotiations.