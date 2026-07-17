Kim Kardashian shares heartbreak amid Lewis Hamilton romance

Kim Kardashian is remembering her beloved grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.

After Kris Jenner announced that her mother had died at age 91 on Thursday, July 16, Kim, 45, shared an emotional Instagram tribute honoring the woman she called her “best friend.”

“My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin…” Kim began alongside a carousel of family photos spanning decades, including childhood snapshots, more recent family portraits and a screenshot of a meaningful text message from MJ.

“You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!!” she continued. “You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.”

Kim reflected on working alongside her grandmother at Shannon & Co., MJ’s children’s boutique in San Diego.



