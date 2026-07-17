Andrew Garfield's first reaction to Spider-Man casting surfaces: Watch

Andrew Garfield’s first raw and real reaction in response to his The Amazing Spider-Man casting surfaces over internet just weeks before a new addition in the franchise.

As the new Spider-Man movie, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to be released on July 31, a throwback clip of Garfield’s unfiltered reaction upon earning the webslinger role is circulating over social media platforms.

A nostalgic snippet of a 2010 footage from a private meeting captured the British-American heartthrob’s surreal expressions when he received the life changing news that he has been cast as the next Spider-Man.

As the younger Garfield entered the room his face instantly fills with overwhelming emotion as he covers his mouth trying to process what was happening.

He turns away for a moment fighting back tears and took off his jacket before embracing the executive who delivered the news.

The Social Network actor shouted “Whoa” a few times, comprehending the situation.

The now 45-year-old then admitted about feeling incredibly honoured while also recognising the enormous shoes he has to fill making it one of the most genuine and unforgettable casting reactions in superhero history.

“Its gonna be impossible to take in,” he replied when someone from the other side of the camera asked him to "take it in" as he walked together with the executive.

“I am flattered and honoured and I will work as hard as any boy has ever worked,” Garfield told the bunch of people present in the room, who also cheered and clapped for him.