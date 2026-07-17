BTS V teases Pakistan visit in new update?

BTS V excites fans with Pakistan visit hint in new update?

BTS member V has sparked hopes among Pakistani fans that the K-pop superstar could one day visit the country.

The 30-year-old heartthrob sent ARMY into a frenzy after an unexpected exchange during a recent Weverse Q&A session.

The excitement began when a fan asked, "Taetae, when Pakistan?? Want to see you."

Rather than giving a direct answer, the global superstar replied, "If I go to Pakistan, will you make Biriyani and Karahi?" (auto-translated on the platform).

Although the response fell short of confirming any travel plans, it was enough to ignite excitement among fans. Soon after, social media was flooded with enthusiastic reactions.

Many were thrilled that he not only knows about Pakistan but is also familiar with two of its most iconic dishes.

"OMG HE KNOWS PAKISTAN... AND EVEN KNOWS ABOUT BIRYANI & KARAHI?! MY HEART CAN'T HANDLE THIS," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Thank you for knowing about Pakistan. THV, it means a lot."

A third fan shared, "OMG OMG OMG, AS A PAKISTANI I'M SO HAPPY RN AGHHH SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP [crying emoji]."

The same fan added, "I'M STILL IN DISBELIEF HE KNOWS PAKISTAN. HE KNOWS BIRYANI AND KARAHI??? OH MY GOD... YES TAEHYUNG, YOU'RE MOST WELCOME. I CAN SERVE YOU THE BEST BIRYANI EVER."

Many others echoed the sentiment, joking that they would happily prepare biryani, karahi, and every traditional Pakistani dish if the BTS star ever visited the country.

Some interpreted it as a playful tease about a possible future visit.

While V has not announced any plans to travel to the country, his brief of the most loved cuisines was enough to make Pakistani ARMY feel seen and appreciated.

For the unversed, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is currently traveling as part of BTS' Arirang World Tour.

After recently wrapping up Fashion Week appearances and a concert stop in Madrid, the singer is now preparing for the tour's upcoming stop in Brussels, followed by performances in London alongside RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope and Suga.