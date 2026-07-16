US House defeats bid to cut off Israel aid in vote dividing Democrats

Members of the 118th Congress raise their right hands as they are sworn into office to serve in the US House of Representatives on the fourth day of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2023. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives defeated an amendment to cut off aid to Israel on Wednesday, despite nearly half of Democrats supporting it, reflecting a growing rupture between US progressives and Israel over its attacks in Gaza.

The House voted 314 to 104 to defeat the measure, offered as an amendment to a State Department spending bill by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

However, 103 Democrats and one Republican backed it, a sharp departure from years in which bills supporting Israel passed almost unanimously. Left-wing Democrats are pushing to end US aid to Israel as they campaign in midterm election primaries, while moderate Democrats promote sending money that would be used for defensive weapons only.

Massie is a fiscal hawk who opposes all foreign aid, but he said he was also responding to the heavy toll on civilians of Israel's attacks in Gaza. "There have been 70,000 casualties in Gaza and I don't think we should be part of that," he said during House debate.

His amendment would have barred any funding in the appropriations bill from being used for Israel, and blocked $3.3 billion in annual security assistance Washington sends Israel.

The Gaza health ministry said Israel’s offensive on the Strip killed more than 73,000 Palestinians.

Much of the enclave lies in ruin. Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people, most of whom have been displaced several times, now live on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

Shifting views on Israel

Wednesday's vote would have been largely symbolic even if the House had backed the amendment. To become law, it would have had to pass the Senate and override an almost certain veto by President Donald Trump, who has made support for Israel a central piece of his foreign policy.

Military aid to Israel, and US political campaign contributions from Israel's backers to candidates, have been a flashpoint for Democrats this year.

Criticism of Israel by US political leaders marks a dramatic shift. Massie's amendment sought to cut off annual funding included in a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding with Israel, which is effective until 2028.

In September 2016, the House voted 405 to 4 in favor of a resolution supporting that MOU.

Candidates have scored upset wins by running on a range of progressive issues, including opposition to Israel's attacks in Gaza and even questioning the country's right to exist.

The issue has also divided party leaders. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the House Democratic leader, said on Tuesday he would oppose Massie's amendment, saying it was "too broad."

But on Wednesday, No 2 House Democrat, Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, said she would support it. "We should not provide a blank check for military aid to any country that does not comply with US law, interests, and values," she said in a statement.

Last month, influential Representative Adriano Espaillat lost in a New York Democratic primary to Democratic Socialists of America member Darializa Avila Chevalier. She had the backing of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who also identifies as a democratic socialist.

Israel's standing with Democrats will be tested again on August 4, when Michigan voters nominate candidates running for US Senate, the US House and governor as the state debates US relations with Israel.